Linda Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Linda has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linda has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Linda coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, Cryptohub, Nanex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

