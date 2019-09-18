Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $17.84 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $133,237.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.84 or 0.02090640 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 643,587,582 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

