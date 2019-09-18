Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,600. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.