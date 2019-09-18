Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $54.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.35 million. Lovesac posted sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $238.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.54 million to $240.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $318.61 million, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $330.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,805. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 13.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

