Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $5.89. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 18,572 shares trading hands.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a PE ratio of 149.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $101,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,772. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

