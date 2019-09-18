LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Critical Contrast

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -13.49% -5.12% -3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LYFT and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $2.16 billion 6.35 -$911.34 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.33 billion 4.78 -$119.86 million N/A N/A

Zillow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LYFT and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 2 7 26 0 2.69 Zillow Group 2 5 3 0 2.10

LYFT presently has a consensus price target of $72.35, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $41.26, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LYFT is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LYFT beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

