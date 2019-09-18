Lynda L. Ziegler Sells 3,369 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $247,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Itron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Itron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

