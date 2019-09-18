Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Sells $293,605.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.42, for a total value of $293,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,123,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $18.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,196.23. 36,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,069.69. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,225.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,698,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Markel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,094,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

