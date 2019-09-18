MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lowered by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up 3.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.06% of MarketAxess worth $128,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 234,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $343.99. 18,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $172.09 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

