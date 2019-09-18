Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,481 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $151,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,178,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,546,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 313,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

