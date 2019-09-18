Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,584 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $63,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. 24,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,620. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.