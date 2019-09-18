Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $71.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 250,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The company has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

