Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,884,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,475,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 65,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John M. Capek sold 46,900 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 355,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,211,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,397 shares of company stock valued at $39,677,310. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

