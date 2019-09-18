Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 294,186 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $192,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $292.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

