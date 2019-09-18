Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 161,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.83. 2,996,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

