Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 69.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,849,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,728,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $91,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Benchmark set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,933 shares of company stock worth $12,784,482. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 1,170,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

