Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 12,087 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $152.33. 357,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

