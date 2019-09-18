Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

