Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 15%

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shot up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.00, 6,062,253 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,506,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 8,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $91,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $235,000.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.