Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,562. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Daniels sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 231.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 919,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 696,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $13,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

