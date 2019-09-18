Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. 71,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $26,559,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

