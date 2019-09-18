Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.63

Shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.63 and traded as high as $452.60. Merlin Entertainments shares last traded at $451.80, with a volume of 5,891,845 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Merlin Entertainments to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.90 ($5.19).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 451.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.50.

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merlin Entertainments PLC will post 2254.9997838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.