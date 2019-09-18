Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Hits $58.97 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00007533 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, RightBTC, CoinBene and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $58.97 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02079494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,584,746 coins and its circulating supply is 76,584,620 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, QBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

