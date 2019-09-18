Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 8.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.48, 1,299,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 434,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,366,000 after buying an additional 993,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,215,000 after buying an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

