Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.52

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.52 and traded as high as $50.01. Methanex shares last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 298,702 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$982.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$973.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6626962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Methanex news, Director Mark Allard acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at C$396,385.65. Also, Director John Floren acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,508,252.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

