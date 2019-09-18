Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares — Dividend of $0.25

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years.

MXF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177. Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

