Michaels Companies (MIK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2019 – Michaels Companies was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2019 – Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Michaels Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Michaels Companies was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Michaels Companies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/13/2019 – Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MIK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,429. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,517.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth $98,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

