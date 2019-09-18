Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middleby by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 157.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 7.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,715. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

