Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.81

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $146.81 and traded as high as $160.00. Mitie Group shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 1,185,372 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

