Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial raised Mobile Mini from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mobile Mini by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mobile Mini by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Mobile Mini by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

