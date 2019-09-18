Monkey Project (MONK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $78,776.00 and $341.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,485,356 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.