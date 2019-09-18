Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.59

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $260.59 and traded as low as $249.40. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $251.80, with a volume of 207,301 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.13).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The company has a market cap of $718.56 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.