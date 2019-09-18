M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wafra Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 249.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 32.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 66,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 288,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,980. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

