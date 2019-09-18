Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 1.7%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $22.91, approximately 1,499,214 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,368,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

