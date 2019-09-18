MustangCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $18,331.00 and $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

