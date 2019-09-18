Myriad Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,297.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,698,445,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

