NAGA Price Up 52.2% This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $37,874.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.91 or 0.04947856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,610,852 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

