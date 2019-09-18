Nano (NANO) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coindeal, Nanex and Bitinka. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.60 million and $5.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,207.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02079345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.29 or 0.03207262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00773081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00764410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00518316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009033 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitinka, OKEx, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, CoinEx, Nanex, Coindeal, Bit-Z, RightBTC and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

