NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 5.1%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 409,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 209,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NH shares. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 10,113.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NantHealth worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

