Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP cut its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 567,862 shares during the quarter. Natus Medical comprises about 0.4% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.66% of Natus Medical worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock remained flat at $$31.92 on Wednesday. 289,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,325. Natus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $403,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

