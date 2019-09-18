Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cfra set a $35.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 107,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,576 shares of company stock worth $3,147,497. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 856,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

