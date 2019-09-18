NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of research firms have commented on NPTN. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. The firm has a market cap of $318.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

