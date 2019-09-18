Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 106.25.

NESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 91 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.