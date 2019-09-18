Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Viking Global Investors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 3.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Netflix worth $759,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.01. 3,926,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,945. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

