NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 892,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

