Neuro Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week (NRO)

Neuro (CURRENCY:NRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Neuro has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Neuro has a market capitalization of $6,057.00 and $10.00 worth of Neuro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neuro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neuro Coin Profile

Neuro (NRO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Neuro’s total supply is 61,401,326 coins and its circulating supply is 59,401,326 coins. Neuro’s official Twitter account is @neurocoinnews. Neuro’s official website is neurocoin.org.

Neuro Coin Trading

Neuro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neuro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neuro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neuro using one of the exchanges listed above.

