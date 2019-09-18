New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,309,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 939% from the previous session’s volume of 222,341 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $1.56.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

