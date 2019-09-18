New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of BCI traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Look Vision Group has a 52 week low of C$26.01 and a 52 week high of C$35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.20 million. Equities analysts predict that New Look Vision Group will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.