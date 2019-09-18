New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 35,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

About New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

