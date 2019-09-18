NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) vs. MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Critical Comparison

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 3 1 3.00 MFA FINL INC/SH 0 2 1 0 2.33

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $45.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given MFA FINL INC/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA FINL INC/SH is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $146.60 million 7.65 -$1.60 million $1.88 24.96 MFA FINL INC/SH $455.67 million 7.32 $301.80 million $0.68 10.88

MFA FINL INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. MFA FINL INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MFA FINL INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA FINL INC/SH pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA FINL INC/SH has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -10.21% -6.07% -1.34% MFA FINL INC/SH 61.54% 9.39% 2.58%

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

